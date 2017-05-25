Brush Fire Behind High School Quickly Extinguished
A brush fire in the canyon area northwest of Carlmont High School was extinguished quickly Friday afternoon. A quick response by firefighters kept the fire contained to an approximately 60 foot by 60 foot area and there were no injuries.
