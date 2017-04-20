Thieves Targeted Unlocked Cars Overnight
A thief or thieves targeted unlocked cars overnight in the Central Neighborhood of Belmont . As of this release, 19 vehicles were entered, although in some cases a vehicle was gone through but nothing was taken.
