Small delays extend long-anticipated Belmont planning: City officials ...

Belmont officials acknowledge delays associated with the intensive effort to draft city development standards, new zoning and an environmental assessment of the new policies but said the extra time is necessary to have the most comprehensive information included. Community Development Director Carlos de Melo said additional analysis on traffic patterns is the most recent of several hiccups in the city's planning process extending the city's timeline to update its general plan, downtown specific plan, interim zoning and environmental assessment of the new rules.

