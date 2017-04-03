Sewage Waste Truck Crashes After Driver Loses Control
A sewage waste truck traveling down a steep grade collided with a fence and parked van, finally coming to rest in the front yard of a home Friday afternoon. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
