Roadshow: Open cans can get drivers in trouble, even during Lent
Q I gave up drinking for Lent. Can I get pulled over and ticketed for driving with an open container if I'm drinking non-alcoholic beer? Rafael Montes Mountain View A You might not get a ticket, but you could be pulled over.
