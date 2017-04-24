Police Investigating String of Car Break-Ins in Belmont
Police said in all 17 cases the thieves did not have to break any windows because the doors or windows were left open. Mihai Nedelcu said he saw an alert from his neighbor on the social media site NextDoor about a string of car break-ins Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|28 min
|un agenda 21
|1
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|8 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend...
|Apr 24
|Midge
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Apr 19
|Ex liberal
|45
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Capuchino Drama
|Apr 13
|Fallenangel
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC