Painter seeks help after crash damages work vehicles: No relief in...

The owner of a Belmont house painting business is finding no one can be held responsible for damage sustained by his vehicles after a man drove a U-Haul van into parked cars and a fire hydrant just outside a Belmont Extra Space Storage facility in March. San Mateo resident John Larson, owner of house painting business AAA Quality Painting in Belmont, said he was in one of his vans outside the Extra Space Storage facility at 477 Harbor Blvd. when it was struck March 2 in the early hours of the morning.

