Mixed Reactions as Bay Area Braces for Sales Tax Jump
Bay Area residents will be expected to shell out more money starting Saturday as a sales tax increase, approved by voters in November, goes into effect . Parts of Santa Clara County, including Cupertino, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and more, will experience a jump from 8.5 percent to 9 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|12 hr
|Well Well
|42
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 21
|Dudley
|15
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC