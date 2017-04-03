Like family': Belmont dry cleaners sh...

Like family': Belmont dry cleaners shuts its doors after almost 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

When Cathy and Tim Dolan purchased Richard's Dry Cleaning in Belmont from her father some 18 years ago, they viewed the endeavor as a challenge. The two weren't sure what to expect when they relocated to the Peninsula from Folsom, where Cathy Dolan had been a banker and Tim Dolan had worked in construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 21 hr Parboil 107
Capuchino Drama Thu Fallenangel 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 31 Well Well 42
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC