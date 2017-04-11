Council at odds over holiday ice rink: Millbrae councilmembers differ ...
The proposal to open a holiday ice rink in downtown Millbrae this winter is dividing city officials over whether establishing the temporary holiday hangout is a wise use of public money. The Millbrae City Council will vote Tuesday, April 11, on allocating the $250,000 needed to install a family skating rink in the farmers' market parking lot near Victoria Avenue.
