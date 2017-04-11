Council at odds over holiday ice rink...

Council at odds over holiday ice rink: Millbrae councilmembers differ ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

The proposal to open a holiday ice rink in downtown Millbrae this winter is dividing city officials over whether establishing the temporary holiday hangout is a wise use of public money. The Millbrae City Council will vote Tuesday, April 11, on allocating the $250,000 needed to install a family skating rink in the farmers' market parking lot near Victoria Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Apr 19 Ex liberal 45
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Capuchino Drama Apr 13 Fallenangel 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC