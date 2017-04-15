Class notes

Saturday Apr 15

Albert Hao, an Aragon High School freshman, attended the Organization of Chinese Americans Speak and Lead speech final competition last month. The event celebrates the success of the program, and offers students a chance to share their public speaking skills.

