"Toasted Jew" written in chalk on a s...

"Toasted Jew" written in chalk on a sidewalk at Carlton High School in Belmont

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

A series of recent anti-Semitic incidents at Carlmont High School in Belmont has shaken the Jewish community on the Peninsula, and prompted a meeting with school officials, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Several students were reported to have shouted "kill the Jews" inside the school's stadium recently, and there have numerous incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti on and around school property, several parents and educators said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 3 hr Guido 40
New years 95 Mon Victor and adrian 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 21 Dudley 15
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC