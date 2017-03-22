"Toasted Jew" written in chalk on a sidewalk at Carlton High School in Belmont

A series of recent anti-Semitic incidents at Carlmont High School in Belmont has shaken the Jewish community on the Peninsula, and prompted a meeting with school officials, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Several students were reported to have shouted "kill the Jews" inside the school's stadium recently, and there have numerous incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti on and around school property, several parents and educators said.

