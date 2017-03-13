Thoughts for 20mar2017 Rail Committee Meeting
Dear City Council and Rail Committee members, I will miss the meeting on Monday 20mar2017, but want to send along these thoughts after viewing the Video of the 7feb2017 City Council meeting and the Presentation of the Ravenswood Avenue Railroad Crossing Project. I have many issues with alternative A, but since it will be studied further I will save most for later.
