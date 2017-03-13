Teacher shortage inviting creative solutions: Belmont-Redwood Shores...
Promoting the bond between burgeoning and established educators, offering signing bonuses and beefing up college recruitment are among the efforts pursued by Belmont-Redwood Shores school officials to fill classrooms with top teaching talent. These are the sorts of initiatives administrators and elected officials feel compelled to pursue while attempting to move the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District to the front of the class for recruiting and retaining quality educators.
