Taube sits in an office with walls encrusted top to bottom with awardds and mementos

For a man with an office already ringed with awards, Tad Taube insists that winning the 2017 Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award for Lifetime Achievement from Jewish Family and Children's Services is "very meaningful" to him. The Bay Area businessman and philanthropist will be honored at JFCS' annual Fammy Awards gala to be held, coincidentally, on Taube's 86th birthday, Saturday, April 1, at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.

