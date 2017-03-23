Swastikas drawn at high school alarm community: Families and...

Anti-Semitic graffiti twice scrawled at Carlmont High School alarmed students, parents, school officials and community members who believe the disrespectful behavior is unacceptable. Students drew swastikas and a disparaging message in chalk at the Belmont campus on two separate occasions over the past few weeks, inviting a swell of frustration and concern from the school community.

