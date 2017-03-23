Swastikas drawn at high school alarm community: Families and...
Anti-Semitic graffiti twice scrawled at Carlmont High School alarmed students, parents, school officials and community members who believe the disrespectful behavior is unacceptable. Students drew swastikas and a disparaging message in chalk at the Belmont campus on two separate occasions over the past few weeks, inviting a swell of frustration and concern from the school community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|9 hr
|Guido
|40
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 21
|Dudley
|15
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC