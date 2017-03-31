Sequoia high school district board names superintendent

After a "highly competitive" nationwide candidate search that involved 40 applicants and input from focus groups and surveys of students, staff, parents and representatives of elementary school districts, the governing board of the Sequoia Union High School District has chosen Mary E. Streshly as the new superintendent, the district announced March 31. Ms. Streshly, currently an assistant superintendent at a high school district in Campbell, will take over leadership of the Sequoia district on July 1, succeeding Jim Lianides, who's retiring in June from a position he's held since March 2010.

