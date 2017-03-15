San Carlos council sends welcoming message to all: Meeting sparks discussion of community values

Amid an outpouring of support to adopt a message of acceptance, San Carlos residents and city officials discussed what a welcoming message means for the city. Over 40 people weighed in on the council's discussion on whether to adopt a resolution reaffirming San Carlos' commitment to a diverse, supportive and inclusive community and voicing support for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office policy to not directly investigate or enforce immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.