San Carlos council sends welcoming message to all: Meeting sparks discussion of community values

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Amid an outpouring of support to adopt a message of acceptance, San Carlos residents and city officials discussed what a welcoming message means for the city. Over 40 people weighed in on the council's discussion on whether to adopt a resolution reaffirming San Carlos' commitment to a diverse, supportive and inclusive community and voicing support for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office policy to not directly investigate or enforce immigration laws.

