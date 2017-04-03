Residential Burglar Arrested

Residential Burglar Arrested

Friday Mar 31

The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred earlier in the month on Marsten Ave, was arrested early today, culminating a month-long investigation by Belmont PD Detectives. On the afternoon Monday 3/6/17 Belmont PD responded to a burglar alarm at a home in the 4100 block of Marsten Ave. The suspect had apparently fled when the alarm was activated and was not located.

