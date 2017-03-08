Police Release Sketch of Residential ...

Police Release Sketch of Residential Burglar

Belmont Police are releasing an artist's composite sketch of a suspect from an attempted residential burglary, that occurred earlier this week, in a effort to identify him. The suspect had attempted to enter a side door to a home on Marsten Av and fled when he was confronted by the resident.

