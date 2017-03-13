Police Investigating Shooting on Elme...

Police Investigating Shooting on Elmer St

Belmont Police are investigating a shooting of a woman that occurred this afternoon at an apartment building, in the 1100 blk of Elmer St. The 19 year old victim is currently being treated at an area hospital for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are currently questioning her boyfriend, who also lives at the apartment.

