Man arrested for shooting 19-year-old girlfriend in Belmont
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend in Belmont on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.
