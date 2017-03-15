Editorial: The return of the Bridgepointe ice rink
It was with great relief and surprise that we learned the owner of the Bridgepointe Shopping Center decided to change his mind and reopen the ice rink that has been shuttered since 2013. The rink situation was an extremely unfortunate one in that there was a perfectly acceptable space for a recreational amenity that so many enjoyed and yet it sat moribund for so long while public battles were employed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|2 hr
|Buenasuerte
|12
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|23 hr
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC