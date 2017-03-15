Editorial: The return of the Bridgepo...

Editorial: The return of the Bridgepointe ice rink

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

It was with great relief and surprise that we learned the owner of the Bridgepointe Shopping Center decided to change his mind and reopen the ice rink that has been shuttered since 2013. The rink situation was an extremely unfortunate one in that there was a perfectly acceptable space for a recreational amenity that so many enjoyed and yet it sat moribund for so long while public battles were employed.

