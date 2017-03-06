Concrete pavers with style
Just as an area rug can pull a living room together, so can interlocking concrete pavers tie a house to its setting. Some pavers look like quarried stone; some have the color and shape of bricks; and others have angular, multifaceted outlines that meet in intricate geometric patterns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|Feb 22
|koool
|5
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC