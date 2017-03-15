City seeks more affordable housing: Belmont officials look forward to Firehouse Square redevelopment
As Belmont's downtown and general plans approach the final review process, city officials may see efforts to spur affordable housing come to fruition through housing developments like those planned for Firehouse Square. The City Council recently approved an updated term sheet outlining what it seeks from developer Sares Regis Group, which includes increasing the number of below-market rate units that will be offered at the nearly 2-acre site near the heart of downtown.
