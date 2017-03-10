Charles Velschow steps away from the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board
Often new opportunities bring a fresh set of challenges and occasionally tough decisions, as Charles Velschow found when he accepted the job as athletic director at Woodside High School. Velschow stepped down from his position on the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees because he found it increasingly difficult to manage his growing set of professional and personal obligations.
