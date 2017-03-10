Charles Velschow steps away from the ...

Charles Velschow steps away from the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Often new opportunities bring a fresh set of challenges and occasionally tough decisions, as Charles Velschow found when he accepted the job as athletic director at Woodside High School. Velschow stepped down from his position on the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees because he found it increasingly difficult to manage his growing set of professional and personal obligations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
babash's angels (Mar '06) Sat BabashsBestFriend 49
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 9 Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
News East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16) May '16 Teacher Goodsomemore 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC