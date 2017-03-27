Belmont's Vision Statement and Resolution Supporting Civil Rights
At the Council meeting on Tuesday March 28th the Belmont City Council approved an amendment to the City of Belmont's Vision Statement so that it now expressly includes a commitment to diversity and inclusion for all persons. At the same meeting the City Council also adopted Resolution No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|3 hr
|Well Well
|42
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 21
|Dudley
|15
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC