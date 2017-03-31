Belmont woman pleads not guilty to 5th drunk driving charge
A Belmont woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a fifth drunk driving charge in the last seven years, San Mateo County prosecutors said Friday. Forester allegedly rolled through a stop sign at 4:38 p.m. on March 1 at Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Belmont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 31
|Well Well
|42
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC