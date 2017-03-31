Belmont woman pleads not guilty to 5t...

Belmont woman pleads not guilty to 5th drunk driving charge

A Belmont woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a fifth drunk driving charge in the last seven years, San Mateo County prosecutors said Friday. Forester allegedly rolled through a stop sign at 4:38 p.m. on March 1 at Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Belmont.

