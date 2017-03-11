Belmont Village zoning is fine-tuned: Commissioners discuss parking, uses included in downtown plan
As the vision for Belmont's downtown takes shape, the Planning Commission reviewed the most recent draft plan for the Belmont Village Tuesday and discussed how residents will use, park and commute in and around the town center. Commissioners and residents weighed in on revisions to draft zoning rules for the reimagined downtown, marked by the area surrounding the intersection of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, which have been in the works since August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 9
|Oh No You Di-nt
|26
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
|East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16)
|May '16
|Teacher Goodsomemore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC