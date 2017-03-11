Belmont Village zoning is fine-tuned:...

Belmont Village zoning is fine-tuned: Commissioners discuss parking, uses included in downtown plan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

As the vision for Belmont's downtown takes shape, the Planning Commission reviewed the most recent draft plan for the Belmont Village Tuesday and discussed how residents will use, park and commute in and around the town center. Commissioners and residents weighed in on revisions to draft zoning rules for the reimagined downtown, marked by the area surrounding the intersection of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, which have been in the works since August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 9 Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
News East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16) May '16 Teacher Goodsomemore 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC