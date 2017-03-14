Belmont requests proposals for affordable housing projects
In an effort to identify opportunities to increase housing opportunities in Belmont, city officials are considering how three small city-owned parcels along El Camino Real can play a role in increasing the city's affordable housing stock. On Tuesday, March 14, the Belmont City Council will consider a request for proposals aimed at giving developers insight into the goals set for three non-contiguous sites where Hill Street and Middle Road intersect El Camino Real.
