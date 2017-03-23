Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on High School Campus
A couple of anti-Semitic drawings recently discovered at a Peninsula high school has students and the Jewish community on edge. Laura Malpert reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Tue
|Dudley
|16
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
|East Palo Alto teacher will face charges for le... (May '16)
|May '16
|Teacher Goodsomemore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC