Woman wounded by gunfire after early-morning confrontation in SE Fresno
A woman out for an early morning walk to a fast-food restaurant Wednesday in southeast Fresno was shot twice by a man with whom she and her boyfriend exchanged words, police reported. The woman, 30, sustained non-life threatening wounds after the shooting near Belmont and Chestnut avenues, according to Lt.
