Sinkhole threatens San Mateo home: Property owner questions who's responsible for stormwater
As the skies began to clear after the most recent storm system swept across the Bay Area this week, San Mateo property owner Douglas Ervin is left with a big problem - a glaring sinkhole that ripped apart his yard swallowing a Japanese maple tree and draining his koi pond out toward the Bay. "If we get another bad storm, I will lose the house," Ervin said Tuesday afternoon before recalling what it was like during the storm.
