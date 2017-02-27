Rejuvenation sought for an old hotel:...

Rejuvenation sought for an old hotel: Well-known Peninsula hotelier...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Hotel developments have been booming along Silicon Valley's busy Highway 101 corridor and San Mateo property owners are refocusing their attention toward revamping a 1970s-era lodge. Developers are now hoping to win over the community and City Council with a five-story contemporary structure aimed at attracting the modern business traveler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Thu dinerdash2001 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Thu Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Feb 22 koool 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC