Rail work will close some streets in Fresno and near Laton

Friday Feb 3

H Street and Palm Avenue at the northern edge of downtown Fresno will be subject to traffic disruptions starting Tuesday and continuing through mid-April because of construction related to California's high-speed rail project. Contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority will begin working on utility relocation chores on H Street in Fresno.

