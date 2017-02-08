Pregnant, barefoot woman holding baby...

Pregnant, barefoot woman holding baby escapes house hit by mudslide

Wednesday Feb 8

Jessica Ward, five months pregnant, was still in bed when she heard what sounded like thunder, or a jet plane flying low. But in an instant, her bed lurched off the wall as a powerful mudslide slammed into the back of her house in the Santa Cruz Mountains and ripped her modular home off its foundation.

