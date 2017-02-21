Police Release Sketch of Burglary Sus...

Police Release Sketch of Burglary Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: City of Belmont

Belmont Police investigators are releasing a composite sketch of a suspect, who may be connected to several recent residential burglaries. On Wednesday 2/1/17 at approximately 11:20am, unknown suspect knocked on front door of a home in the 1100 block of Chula Vista Dr. When the resident, who was in a different part of the home, didn't respond the suspect went around to backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook 4 hr Local 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website 4 hr Local 1
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... 12 hr koool 6
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 15 hr Outofoptions 137
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16) May '16 College of San Mateo 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC