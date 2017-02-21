Police Release Sketch of Burglary Suspect

Belmont Police investigators are releasing a composite sketch of a suspect, who may be connected to several recent residential burglaries. On Wednesday 2/1/17 at approximately 11:20am, unknown suspect knocked on front door of a home in the 1100 block of Chula Vista Dr. When the resident, who was in a different part of the home, didn't respond the suspect went around to backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.