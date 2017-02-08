Pedestrian fatally struck on ECR in B...

Pedestrian fatally struck on ECR in Belmont

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Belmont Monday evening as he crossed a dimly lit section of road in the rain, according to police. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on the 500 block of El Camino Real.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC