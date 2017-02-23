New Belmont development rules take shape: Planning Commission begins...
Zoning changes derived from Belmont's General Plan update could take one to two years, and city officials are moving forward in the interim to provide ground rules for certain types of new development in specified areas while the comprehensive revision takes place. The Planning Commission reviewed potential development rules this week and Community Development Director Carlos de Melo said the draft zoning has been developed alongside other pieces of the city's revised 2035 General Plan, now months in the making.
