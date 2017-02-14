Millbrae officials re-examining build...

Millbrae officials re-examining builder fees: New, reduced rates...

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Following builders decrying proposed residential development fee hikes in Millbrae, officials have backed off the amount of money sought to counterbalance the toll more people will take on city services and infrastructure. Though officials are seeking rates reduced from levels previously considered when the issue was discussed last month, the Millbrae City Council will again address Tuesday, Feb. 14, establishing new fees for those wishing to build homes and workplaces near the city's rail station.

