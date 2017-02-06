Foster City: Suspects arrested in attempted robbery at Edgewater Place Shopping Center
A 21-year-old Belmont man and a 17-year-old Foster City boy have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a woman last month at the Edgewater Place Shopping Center. The attempted robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the shopping center in the 900 block of Edgewater Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Tue
|hemington10
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC