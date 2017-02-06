Foster City: Suspects arrested in att...

Foster City: Suspects arrested in attempted robbery at Edgewater Place Shopping Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A 21-year-old Belmont man and a 17-year-old Foster City boy have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a woman last month at the Edgewater Place Shopping Center. The attempted robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the shopping center in the 900 block of Edgewater Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Tue hemington10 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC