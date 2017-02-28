Community rallies to help family: Fundraising effort underway to help ...

A set of spare clothes and the pajamas they were wearing make up the majority of what Jessica Tara and her family were left with after smoke from a fire in their apartment building ravaged their home last Tuesday. Urged by her daughter not to cry as firefighters put out the fire in the unit below theirs, Tara has been reassuring her three children that their current situation in a hotel is temporary.

