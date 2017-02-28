Community rallies to help family: Fundraising effort underway to help ...
A set of spare clothes and the pajamas they were wearing make up the majority of what Jessica Tara and her family were left with after smoke from a fire in their apartment building ravaged their home last Tuesday. Urged by her daughter not to cry as firefighters put out the fire in the unit below theirs, Tara has been reassuring her three children that their current situation in a hotel is temporary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Sat
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 9
|Oh No You Di-nt
|26
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC