College partnership takes aim at teac...

College partnership takes aim at teaching shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

As education officials across the state wrestle with challenges presented by a dearth of qualified teachers, a couple of local universities are collaborating to address the shortage in San Mateo County. Notre Dame de Namur University and Canada College are using state grant money to launch a four-year credential program for local students who would like to teach biology in middle or high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... 9 hr dinerdash2001 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 15 hr Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Feb 22 koool 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 col sutter 1
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC