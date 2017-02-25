College partnership takes aim at teaching shortage
As education officials across the state wrestle with challenges presented by a dearth of qualified teachers, a couple of local universities are collaborating to address the shortage in San Mateo County. Notre Dame de Namur University and Canada College are using state grant money to launch a four-year credential program for local students who would like to teach biology in middle or high school.
