Apartment Fire Displaces 8 Residents
A fire in an apartment complex on Village Drive this morning damage 2 apartments and displaced 8 residents. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|136
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|col sutter
|1
|Real Estate Classes -- New Now Forming at CSM (May '16)
|May '16
|College of San Mateo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC