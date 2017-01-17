US insurers get inside cars, mouths, ...

US insurers get inside cars, mouths, grocery carts in profit search

Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.

