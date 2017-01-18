Three dogs die, man injured in Belmon...

Three dogs die, man injured in Belmont fire

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A residential fire claimed the lives of three dogs and injured a man Monday morning in Belmont, according to fire officials. Firefighters and police responded to the 3900 block of Christian Drive around 10 a.m. on reports of a structure on fire.

