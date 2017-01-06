Not guilty pleas in drug deal gone bad: Medical pot deliveryman...
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges they robbed and kidnapped a 21-year-old Belmont man in a Redwood City drug deal gone wrong, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Additional investigation revealed that the incident started with an agreement to illegally sell an ounce of marijuana, according to prosecutors.
