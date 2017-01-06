Not guilty pleas in drug deal gone ba...

Not guilty pleas in drug deal gone bad: Medical pot deliveryman...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges they robbed and kidnapped a 21-year-old Belmont man in a Redwood City drug deal gone wrong, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Additional investigation revealed that the incident started with an agreement to illegally sell an ounce of marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC