Norcal bike news update

Tuesday Jan 17

The city of Burlingame, CA in San Mateo County will host its second community meeting to discuss a Complete Streets redesign of California Drive. The aim of the project is to improve bicycle, pedestrian and motor vehicle access on California Drive from Murchison Drive to south of Broadway.

