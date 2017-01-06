Lots of ifs, but an ice rink win-win possible
A proposal to build an ice rink facility in Burlingame is a win-win on many fronts and while it took some heavy lifting to get that proposal ready for the prime-time stage, there is still a lot more lifting to get it done. Part of that is the moving parts around the idea, along with the interaction between the cities of San Mateo and Burlingame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Belmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Sun
|coon dogs
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC