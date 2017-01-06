Lots of ifs, but an ice rink win-win ...

Lots of ifs, but an ice rink win-win possible

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A proposal to build an ice rink facility in Burlingame is a win-win on many fronts and while it took some heavy lifting to get that proposal ready for the prime-time stage, there is still a lot more lifting to get it done. Part of that is the moving parts around the idea, along with the interaction between the cities of San Mateo and Burlingame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Sun coon dogs 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at January 10 at 9:57AM PST

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC