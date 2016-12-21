In-Roadway Lighting Pedestrian Crossw...

In-Roadway Lighting Pedestrian Crosswalk Lights To Be Replaced With New System

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: City of Belmont

We have been experiencing continuing problems with our In-Roadway Lighting pedestrian crosswalk warning systems. The system presently deployed at 5 locations in Belmont is starting to break-down and require significant resources to keep operational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Belmont.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 20 hr RjRj 130
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all Belmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belmont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at January 03 at 11:59AM PST

Belmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Belmont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC